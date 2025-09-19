Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

