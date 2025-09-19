Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at NRG Energy
In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy
NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.