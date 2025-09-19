Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

