Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $245.33 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average of $291.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

