Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 689.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $331.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.93. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.24 and a 52 week high of $337.39.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

