Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,389 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 697.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,216,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,687,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,428,000 after buying an additional 3,372,155 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 933.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,050 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

