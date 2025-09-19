Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after buying an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,394,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $544.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.55 and a 200-day moving average of $368.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

