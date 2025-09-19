Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,528,000 after acquiring an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,321,000 after acquiring an additional 320,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

