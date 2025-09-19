Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,386 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

