Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,595,000 after buying an additional 1,987,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDD by 9,469.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,948,000 after buying an additional 39,263,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,079,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,556,000 after buying an additional 416,867 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in PDD by 4,562.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,419,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,527,000 after buying an additional 14,110,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 899.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

