Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

