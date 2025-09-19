Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. New Street Research upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Intel Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

