Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

