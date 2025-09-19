Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.