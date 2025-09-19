Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Telefonica SA $TEF

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 180,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Telefonica by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 153,634 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Telefonica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Telefonica SA has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.