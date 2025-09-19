Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,248.37. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $188.74 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.