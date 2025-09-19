Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

