Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

