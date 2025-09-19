Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after buying an additional 104,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after acquiring an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

