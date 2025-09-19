Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

