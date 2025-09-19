Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $143.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

