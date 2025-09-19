Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,736 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

