Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $333.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.68. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $225.37 and a 52-week high of $353.50.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.