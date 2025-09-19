Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price objective on Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock worth $1,048,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 4.6%

Five Below stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.