Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

