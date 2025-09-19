Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $943.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $897.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.08.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

