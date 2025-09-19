Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

