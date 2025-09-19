Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.9% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $178.76 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

