Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

