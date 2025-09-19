AMETEK, Inc. $AME Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

