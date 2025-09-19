Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

