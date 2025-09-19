Analysts Set Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Price Target at $36.50

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.7%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

