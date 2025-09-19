Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,882 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 82,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.83. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.