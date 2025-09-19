Apple Inc. $AAPL is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.5%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
