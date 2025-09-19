Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
