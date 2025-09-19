argenex SE $ARGX Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get argenex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in argenex by 53,684.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in argenex by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in argenex by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in argenex by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenex Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ARGX opened at $731.77 on Friday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $779.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. On average, analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.