Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Head to Head Survey

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goosehead Insurance and Assured Guaranty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 6 4 1 2.42 Assured Guaranty 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $109.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.09%. Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Assured Guaranty.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Assured Guaranty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $341.57 million 8.84 $30.43 million $1.13 71.12 Assured Guaranty $872.00 million 4.53 $376.00 million $9.05 9.17

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 8.76% -59.49% 8.70% Assured Guaranty 44.53% 7.18% 3.38%

Dividends

Goosehead Insurance pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Goosehead Insurance pays out 407.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Assured Guaranty pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Assured Guaranty on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, the company involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, subscription finance facilities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Additionally, it offers specialty business, such as real estate properties, insurance securitizations, and aircraft residual value insurance (RVI) transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

