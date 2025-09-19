Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.95 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

