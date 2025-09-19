Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.2727.
BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of BIDU opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
