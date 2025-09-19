Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.2727.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

