Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zephirin Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

