Balefire LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,442.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,576.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,229.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,985.57 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

