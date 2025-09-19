Balefire LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.