Balefire LLC Acquires Shares of 2,768 Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

