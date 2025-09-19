Balefire LLC Acquires Shares of 5,603 Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,968 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,799,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,442,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 224,558 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

