Balefire LLC Buys 214 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.92 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.77 and a 200-day moving average of $379.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

