Balefire LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $96.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

