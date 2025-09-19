Balefire LLC Buys Shares of 11,668 SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF $EMHC

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EMHC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $25.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

