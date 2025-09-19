Balefire LLC Buys Shares of 520 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.05.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $387.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.16 and its 200-day moving average is $451.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($12.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

