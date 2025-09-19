Balefire LLC Buys Shares of 9,838 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,373,000 after purchasing an additional 931,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.8%

RF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

