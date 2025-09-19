Balefire LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Balefire LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.