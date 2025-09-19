Balefire LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Balefire LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $391.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.